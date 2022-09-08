A Washington state public school district will reopen Thursday after a teacher strike that demanded improvements to classroom sizes, pay and health services -- while another district is planning to strike if similar asks aren't met, joining educators in Seattle.

The Kent Education Association, which represents close to 2,000 employees near Seattle, reached a tentative deal with the Kent School District on Wednesday that essentially ended talks that had been underway since July and had delayed the academic year.

