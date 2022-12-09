Since Hawaii's Mauna Loa began erupting last week, photographer CJ Kale has sacrificed hours of sleep, rising before dawn to catch the volcano against the sunrise and working late into the night to capture its magnificent glow.

For years, Kale has been going to extraordinary lengths to photograph volcanic events, including swimming just feet from flowing lava as it cascaded into the ocean. He is among a handful of self-proclaimed "lava junkies" who are willing to put themselves at risk to witness volcanoes up close.

CNN's David Culver and Anna-Maja Rappard reported from Hawaii and Elizabeth Wolfe reported from Los Angeles. CNN's Amy Simonson contributed to this report.

