From a deep fracture in Mauna Loa's dark terrain, the volcano's magnificent eruption sends geyser-like fountains of lava spraying into the sky.

The fissure -- cracked open on the northeastern slope of the world's largest active volcano -- feeds a searing flow of molten rock that cuts through the contours of Hawaii's Big Island. Plumes of volcanic gas, including sulfur dioxide, rise into the air, and delicate strands of volcanic glass, called Pele's hair, float downwind.

