As Danielle weakens, another named storm forms in the Atlantic

As Danielle weakened while churning in the open waters of the North Atlantic early Saturday, another storm has developed to its south near the Caribbean and may bring flooding to the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico over the weekend.

Tropical Storm Earl became the fifth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season on Friday, forming 185 miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

