Miami, Florida (WFOR) -- An Instagram model who was involved in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend has been arrested in Hawaii.
The attorney for Courtney Clenney confirmed to CBS4 that she is facing a charge of murder in the April 3rd killing of Christian Toby Obumseli, who was fatally stabbed inside One Paraiso in Edgewater.
Miami State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced she will be holding a press conference Thursday at 2:30 p.m., to announce the filing of criminal charges against Clenney.
"Courtney was seeking treatment for her PTSD and related issues to this case and it is an absolute injustice to charge a victim of domestic violence and human trafficking with a crime; Courtney was clearly defending herself. We will vigorously defend Courtney and clear her of this unfounded and baseless charge."
In a previous CBS4 interview, Clenney's attorney said, "This was not a crime. Courtney is innocent, she acted in self-defense and there should be no files charged in this case. We're confident when the state attorney takes their final review along with the City of Miami police department, they'll find that there's no case here."
Obumseli's family said that he was a soft-spoken man and the idea that this was warranted is unthinkable.
"We have no cause to believe that this was a case of self-defense. Toby was raised with a, by a very strong family with strong morals, strong values, he does not come from that," said Karen Egbuna, a cousin of Obumseli.
Prieto said Clenney kicked Obumseli out of the apartment she was renting in Edgewater a week prior to his death because of domestic abuse allegations.
These allegations Clenney made against Obumseli, her lawyer said, led to his death.
Miami police said they were called to the condo to investigate a domestic violence call. There they found Obumseli suffering from a knife wound. He died while being transported to a hospital.
Prieto said the two were together for about two years and their relationship was complicated.
"It was clearly a toxic relationship, (they) had their ups and downs and, unfortunately, it culminated with his death," he said.
Prieto said Clenney was actively seeking professional help to process the trauma experienced on the night of the stabbing.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.