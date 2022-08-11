Miami, Florida (WFOR) -- An Instagram model who was involved in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend has been arrested in Hawaii.

The attorney for Courtney Clenney confirmed to CBS4 that she is facing a charge of murder in the April 3rd killing of Christian Toby Obumseli, who was fatally stabbed inside One Paraiso in Edgewater.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.