Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Colorado church shooting By Jeremy Harlan and Tina Burnside, CNN Feb 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Authorities have identified and are searching for a man wanted in connection with Friday's fatal church shooting in Aurora, Colorado, police said.The suspect, 31-year-old Jose De Jesus Montoya Villa, is wanted for first-degree murder, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department.A 36-year-old woman was killed and two men were wounded in the shooting at the Iglesia Faro De Luz church during an event attended by about 15 to 20 people, police said.The suspect knew at least one of the victims, police said Saturday. He fled the church before police arrived, they said. "It wasn't just a random shooting inside this church," Aurora Police spokesperson Matthew Longshore said at a news conference.A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 