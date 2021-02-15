Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigators have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 1-year-old boy in Macon.
Demetrius John Simmons, 28, was arrested Monday in connection to the shooting, which officials say happened at an apartment complex on the 200 block of Chambers Cove Drive just after 11 p.m. Sunday.
Deputies went to the Atrium Health Navicent Hospital after a 911 call came in regarding the child. Investigators met the boy's mother, Tyceanna Brown, at the hospital.
According to investigators, Brown let Simmons, who she said is her boyfriend, come over to her apartment to wash clothes. Brown said she left the room for a short period of time and that she heard a single gunshot while away from the room.
When Brown got back to the room, she found her son, 1-year-old Monterrious Brown, suffering from a shot to his upper body, Sheriff's Office officials said.
Brown then rushed the baby to the hospital, but the boy did not survive his injuries.
After an investigation, the Sheriff's Office has arrested Simmons, saying that the gun he had in his possession was involved in the incident.
Deputies have charged Simmons with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated assault, and felony murder.
Simmons is being held without bond at this time at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.
