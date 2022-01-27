Arrest made in fatal shooting of husband of former Miss America contestant, police say By Tina Burnside and Kate Conerly, CNN Jan 27, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A suspect is in custody following last weekend's fatal shooting that claimed the life of the husband of a former Miss America contestant, according to police in Montgomery, Alabama.In a news release, the Montgomery Police Department said Thomas Hand Jr., 37, was shot and killed on January 22 on a street in Montgomery.Police provided no details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. According to an arrest warrant obtained by CNN, the victim was fatally shot in the presence of his two-year-old son.The victim was married to Christine Kozlowski Hand, the winner of the 2008 Miss Mississippi pageant, according to her Facebook page.Police arrested 17-year-old Jerimiah Walker of Montgomery, the release stated. CNN has not been able to determine if Walker has legal representation.Walker faces a charge of capital murder in the presence of a child under 14 and is currently in custody at the Montgomery County Detention Facility, the MPD statement said.A GoFundMe page has been set up for Hand's children.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 