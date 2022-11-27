Richard Fierro, the Army veteran who helped take down a shooter firing upon patrons at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado, expressed his deep appreciation for the community's support as his family's brewery reopened the day after Thanksgiving.

"It was a beautiful, beautiful day," Fierro told CNN's Jim Acosta Saturday. "I couldn't thank enough people. I tried to thank everyone that walked through the door."

