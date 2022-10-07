Kent Carter, vice president of the NAACP's Arlington, Virginia, branch, was shot and killed Sunday while vacationing in Turks & Caicos to celebrate his 40th birthday, according to statements from the NAACP and the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force.

Two people were murdered in a targeted attack on their vehicle, which contained tourists and staff from a local business, the police said. The vehicle was taking the tourists back to their hotels after an excursion, according to the statement from Chief of Police Trevor Botting.