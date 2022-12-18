A man and woman in Arkansas have been arrested and face capital murder charges after the body of the woman's 6-year-old son was discovered beneath the floor of a home Friday night, according to the Arkansas State Police.

The mother, 28-year-old Ashley Roland, and Nathan Bridges, 33, are being held at the Lee County Jail, state police said in a news release. In addition to capital murder, both face charges of abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a minor.

