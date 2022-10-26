An Arkansas man is in the hospital -- but expected to recover -- after he was engulfed by a fireball when he was tased by state police while wearing a backpack with a gallon of gasoline inside, according to a news release from Arkansas State Police.

Around 1:18 a.m. on October 13, an Arkansas state trooper tried to stop a motorcycle in Little Rock that had no visible license plate, the release said.

CNN's Cara-Lynn Clarkson contributed to this report.