Archivists have uncovered a long-lost historical relic hidden underneath a Christian manuscript: the earliest known map of the stars, according to the Museum of the Bible.

A copy of astronomer Hipparchus' map of the stars was discovered underneath the Syriac text of John Climacus' "Ladder of Divine Ascent," a treatise written in around 600 CE, according to a news release from the Washington, DC-based Museum of the Bible.