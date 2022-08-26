The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday kept in place a Jim Crow-era voting restriction in Mississippi's constitution that removes voting rights from people convicted of certain felonies, ruling that the provision was created with racist intent -- but no longer operates in a racist manner in the state.

Section 241 in Mississippi's state constitution specifies 10 felonies—murder, rape, bribery, theft, arson, obtaining money or goods under false pretense, perjury, forgery, embezzlement or bigamy—for which a conviction will result in a person losing their right to vote. The law was instituted in 1890 and did not originally include rape and murder, but did originally include burglary. In its ruling, the court noted that the state designed the restriction to disenfranchise those convicted of "black crimes" but while maintaining voting rights for those convicted of "white crimes."

