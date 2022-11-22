Appeals court is dubious of Trump's arguments for special master review of Mar-a-Lago search

A federal appeals court on Tuesday will hear arguments to determine the future of the special master for Trump's Mar-a-Lago documents.

A panel of federal appeals court judges -- all appointed by Republican presidents -- on Tuesday were dubious of former President Donald Trump's arguments for why the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago required a special master to review the materials that were seized.

During 40 minutes of oral arguments at the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals, the three-judge panel posed several skeptical questions for the Trump team, suggesting they were not convinced that Trump had shown that an "extraordinary" judicial intervention into the investigation was necessary.

