Appeals court halts special master review of documents seized at Mar-a-Lago in major defeat for Trump

A federal appeals court on December 1 halted a third-party review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Trump is seen here in August 2017 in Washington, DC.

In a major defeat for former President Donald Trump, a federal appeals court on Thursday halted a third-party review of documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The ruling removes a major obstacle to the Justice Department's investigation into the mishandling of government records from Trump's time in the White House.

