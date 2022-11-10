The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday denied a petition for a hearing on new evidence in the case of death row inmate Richard Glossip, convicted of a 1997 murder committed by someone else.

At trial, prosecutors said Glossip, a motel manager, ordered another employee to kill his boss, Barry Van Treese. Justin Sneed took a plea deal, testified against Glossip and was sentenced to life in prison.

CNN's Jason Hanna and Andy Rose contributed to this report.