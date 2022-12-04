Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the Biden administration supports the zero-COVID protesters in China, explaining that he will address the topic when he visits the country early next year.

"Of course, we do," Blinken told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" when asked about the US support for the protesters demonstrating against the Chinese government's stringent Covid-19 restrictions. "We support the right for people everywhere, whether it's in China, whether it's Iran, whether it's any place else, to protest peacefully, to make known their views, to vent their frustrations."

CNN's Jessie Yeung, Tara Subramaniam and Paul LeBlanc contributed to this report.

