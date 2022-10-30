Antisemitic messages seen at multiple places in Jacksonville this weekend

An antisemitic message was seen scrolling on the outside of TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville during the Georgia-Florida football game on October 29.

 David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Officials in the Jacksonville, Florida, area condemned multiple antisemitic messages that appeared in public spaces this weekend including a football stadium, highway overpass and downtown building.

An antisemitic message referencing rapper Kanye West was seen scrolling on the outside of TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville during the Georgia-Florida college football game on Saturday, according to video shot by a relative of Vic Micolucci, a reporter for CNN affiliate WJXT.