Jolie's nerves were running high as she walked into the campus of Goldsmiths, the University of London, last Friday morning. She'd planned to arrive early enough that the campus would be deserted, but her fellow students were already beginning to filter in to start their day.

In the hallway of an academic building, Jolie, who'd worn a face mask to obscure her identity, waited for the right moment to reach into her bag for the source of her nervousness -- several pieces of A4-size paper she had printed out in the small hours of the night.