A pair of Adélie penguins sit on an iceberg near Antarctica in 2018.

Toronto, Ontario (CTV Network) -- A new study suggests that Antarctica's ice shelves may be melting faster than previously believed, which is causing sea levels to rise at a more rapid pace and accelerating the dangers of climate change.

The study, published in the journal Science Advances on Aug. 12, was conducted by Caltech and Jet Propulsion Laboratory researchers. It's based on a model that accounts for a narrow ocean current, which runs along the Antarctic coast.

