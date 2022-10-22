Neanderthal is an insult still lobbed about to suggest someone is dim-witted and out of touch.

The more we learn about our Stone Age cousins, however, the more it appears the opposite is true. Neanderthals weren't brutish cave dwellers — they made sophisticated tools, yarn and art, and they buried their dead with care.

