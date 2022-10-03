Ancient DNA hunter who sequenced first Neanderthal genome wins Nobel Prize for medicine

Pääbo pioneered methods to extract, sequence and analyze ancient DNA from Neanderthal bones.

 Christian Charisius/picture alliance/Getty Images

Swedish geneticist Svante Pääbo has won the Nobel Prize for medicine for pioneering the use of ancient DNA to unlock secrets about human evolution.

The Nobel Committee said Monday that Pääbo "accomplished something seemingly impossible" when he sequenced the first Neanderthal genome and revealed that Homo sapiens interbred with Neanderthals.

