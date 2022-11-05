A Cincinnati man has been charged with a federal hate crime on suspicion of assaulting an Asian-American college student because of his race in 2021 -- an attack in which the defendant allegedly blamed the student for Covid-19 and threatened to kill him, authorities said.

Darrin Johnson, 26, was indicted by a federal grand jury on the hate crime charge Wednesday and arrested Thursday morning, the US attorney's office for Ohio's southern district said in a news release.

CNN"s Zenebou Sylla contributed to this report.

