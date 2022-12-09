An investigation found no evidence to support a woman's claim her father was a serial killer

A line of vehicles parked near the rural Iowa site where authorities were searching for human remains said to have been buried there by a serial killer.

 Zachary Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register/USA Today Network

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says there's "no evidence" to back up a claim by a woman that her late father disposed of dozens of bodies of people he had killed decades ago in rural Iowa.

Following an investigation that involved the FBI, the DCI said in a statement on Thursday that "after exhaustive efforts, no evidence or other items of concern were recovered."

CNN's Chris Boyette contributed to this story.