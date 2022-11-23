Though Jessie Wilczewski had only been working at the Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart for a few days, her Tuesday night shift started like all the rest, with a routine team meeting in the break room.

But moments after that meeting began, Wilczewski found herself face to face with her team leader, who held a gun to her forehead after having shot her coworkers.

CNN's Caroll Alvarado, Curt Devine, Amanda Jackson, David Williams and Holmes Lybrand contributed to this report.