A lot of milestones are being celebrated on the coast in Georgia’s Golden Isles this year. Jekyll Island is marking 75 years as a state park and its Georgia Sea Turtle Center is in its 15th year.

On the island, another major milestone was reached this summer in the form of Anni (short for anniversary), a loggerhead sea turtle that is the 1,000th sea turtle to be rehabilitated by the center.

The Georgia Sea Turtle Center includes a viewing area that allows visitors to watch as the sea turtles are examined and operated on.

Five of the seven types of sea turtles live off the coast of Georgia, which saw a record for sea turtle nests this year with with 3,966 nests recorded.
Johnny Paulk is a green sea turtle that was taken to the Georgia Sea Turtle Center in July.

