The terrifying kidnapping and murder in Merced, California, of 8-month old Aroohi Dheri, her mother and father, Jasleen Kaur and Jasdeep Singh, and his older brother, Amandeep Singh, have horrified and left heartbroken the relatives in this tight knit Sikh family.

A grieving close relative of the brothers told CNN, "You can't even fathom. They were just starting a family, just making family memories... it was so short lived, it's so heart breaking."