An Alaska man with congestive heart failure says he missed out on a chance to get a new heart for Christmas when last week's winter storm battered much of the US, leading to thousands of flight cancellations.

Patrick Holland, 56, had only been on the transplant list for a few weeks when he said he got a call from the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle, Washington, on Thursday telling him that a donor match had been found, and he was going to get a heart.

