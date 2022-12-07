San Francisco officials voted Tuesday against a controversial measure that would have allowed police to deploy robots to use lethal force in extreme situations, reversing course after public outcry against the policy.

The about-face from the San Francisco Board of Supervisors comes a week after the board voted to approve the policy in an initial first reading vote, which prompted a protest at City Hall Monday, with some holding signs that said, "NO KILLER ROBOTS!"

CNN's Chris Boyette and Zoe Sottile contributed to this report.

