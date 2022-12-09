American journalist Grant Wahl, 48, dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

Grant Wahl, pictured on October 10, 2014. American journalist Grant Wahl has died in Qatar while covering the World Cup, US Soccer said in a statement.

 Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Prominent American journalist Grant Wahl has died in Qatar after collapsing while covering the World Cup, sparking an outpouring of shock and grief across the sports world.

He "collapsed" in the press area while covering Friday's Argentina-Netherlands match, a witness told CNN.

