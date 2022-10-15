Renowned explorer Robert Ballard has scoured the deep sea for decades in search of its mysteries.

Fascinated by Jules Verne's "Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea" as a child, the oceanographer is most associated with discovering the wreck of the RMS Titanic in 1985 — a find that was actually part of a secret US military mission. He and Alvin, a three-person submersible, returned to the site in 1986 to capture imagery revealing artifacts left behind by those who had perished.

