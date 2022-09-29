1232480944

Associate Justice Samuel Alito, seen here at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on April 23, says criticism of the Supreme Court is going too far.

 Erin Schaff/Pool/Getty Images

"It goes without saying that everyone is free to express disagreement with our decisions and to criticize our reasoning as they see fit," Alito, who penned the decision reversing Roe v. Wade last term, told The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. "But saying or implying that the court is becoming an illegitimate institution or questioning our integrity crosses an important line," he said.

