Alex Murdaugh taken into custody in Florida By Gregory Lemos, CNN Oct 14, 2021

Alex Murdaugh has been taken into custody in Orlando, Florida, on two felony counts of Obtaining Property by False Pretenses, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Thursday.This is a developing story and will be updated. The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 