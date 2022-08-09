Albuquerque police detain 'primary suspect' in killings of Muslim men, police chief says

The vehicle of interest in the recent killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Investigators are piecing together what led to the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, which have left the city's Islamic community struggling with grief and anxiety.

 From Albuquerque Police Department/Twitter

Albuquerque police have detained a man they say is the "primary suspect" in the killings of four Muslim men, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina tweeted Tuesday.

"We tracked down the vehicle believed to be involved in a recent murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque," Medina tweeted. "The driver was detained and he is our primary suspect for the murders. We will update the media later this afternoon."

