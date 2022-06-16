Twelve elementary school children drank floor sealant believing it was milk after it was served to students at a childcare program in Juneau, Alaska, on Tuesday, according to the school district.
Students in a summer care program at Sitʼ Eeti Shaanáx̱-Glacier Valley Elementary School began complaining that the milk they were served as part of the program's breakfast tasted bad and was burning their mouths and throats, Juneau School District said in a statement Wednesday.
The breakfast was served onto trays by an outside contractor, NANA Management Services, at about 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday and the children brought their trays to a cafeteria table to eat, the district statement said.
After the children complained about the burning sensation, school district and NANA staff "immediately followed up by smelling/tasting the milk and looking at the container/label," the statement said. "It was found that the 'milk' served was actually a floor sealant resembling liquid milk. Staff immediately directed students to stop consuming the substance and removed it."
The site manager for RALLY, the summer care program, contacted poison control and alerted parents, according to the statement, and "all steps provided by poison control were carefully followed."
RALLY provides state-licensed childcare for elementary students ages five through 12 and is a partnership with the Juneau School District, according to the district website.
One student received medical treatment at a nearby hospital, and two other students were picked up from the school "and may have gone to seek medical advice," the statement said.
The condition of those students and the remaining nine children was not included in the statement.
An investigation into how the incident happened is ongoing and includes participation from the school district, NMS, the City and Borough of Juneau, and Juneau Police Department, according to the statement, which did not specify who is leading the investigation.
CNN has reached out to the Juneau School District, NMS and the Juneau Police Department for more information.
One reform listed in the proposal is to help states include and implement "red-flag" laws. These are aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others and the legislation would provide significant funding to help states create these laws.
The second measure is mental health and telehealth investment. The proposal includes "major investments to increase access to mental health and suicide prevention programs; and other support services available in the community, including crisis and trauma intervention and recovery."
The next measure would deal with closing the boyfriend loophole which deals with whether unmarried partners could keep guns if they were found guilty of violence against a dating partner.
Another major change in the legislation is issuing a more thorough review process for people between ages 18 and 21 who go to buy a gun like an AR-15.
Next, the bill would clarify the definition of a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer. It would require these dealers to conduct background checks under federal law.
Lastly, the legislation would address school safety. The proposal provides money "to help institute safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools," while also supporting "school violence prevention efforts"
This poll is not scientific and only reflects that opinions of those voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.