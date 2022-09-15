Vicky White and Casey White, the Alabama prison guard and the dangerous inmate who she helped escape, spoke on the phone "over 900 times" in the months before their getaway from prison in April -- including sexually explicit calls, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told CNN.

"They did communicate over 900 times between August 2021 and February 2022 while he was at Donaldson Correctional Facility," Singleton said. Investigators have been reviewing the calls, and "so far, the calls we have reviewed are phone sex."

CNN's Eric Levenson and Jenn Selva contributed to this report.

