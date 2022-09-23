The state of Alabama halted the execution of an inmate Thursday evening due to an inability to meet protocols before a midnight deadline, officials say.

Alan Eugene Miller was scheduled to be executed by lethal injection after a US Supreme Court ruling earlier Thursday vacated a lower court injunction. But officials were unable to access Miller's veins within certain time limits, according to AL.com.

