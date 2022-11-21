Alabama governor asks to pause executions and review system after recent lethal injections halted

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has asked the state's attorney general to pause executions.

 Mickey Welsh/Advertiser/USA Today Network/Reuters

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has asked the state's attorney general to pause executions and requested a "top-to-bottom" review of the state's capital punishment system following multiple failed lethal injections.

"Ivey on Monday asked Attorney General Steve Marshall to withdraw the state's two pending motions to set execution dates in the cases of Alan Eugene Miller and James Edward Barber, the only two death row inmates with such motions currently pending before the Alabama Supreme Court," the Republican governor's office said in a statement.

CNN's Dakin Andone contributed to this report.