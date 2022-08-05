Airlines cancel more than 1,400 US flights Friday

As of 4 p.m. ET August 5, flight tracking site FlightAware showed more than 1,200 flights in the United States had been canceled. New York's LaGuardia Airport, pictured here in 2021, was at the top for cancellations.

 Angus Mordant/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Massive flight cancellations have spilled over into a second day after thunderstorms pounded major airports on the East Coast on Thursday.

As of 6:50 p.m. ET Friday, flight tracking site FlightAware showed more than 1,400 flights in the United States had been canceled. Once again, New York's LaGuardia, Newark Liberty International and Reagan National Airport outside Washington were at the top for cancellations.

CNN's Nicky Robertson contributed to this report. Top image: Planes on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport in New York on August 2, 2021. (Angus Mordant/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.