Ahmaud Arbery's killers are set to be sentenced today on federal hate crime convictions

The three White men who killed Ahmaud Arbery each could receive another life sentence on August 8, when they are due to appear in federal court in Georgia to learn how they will be punished for convictions on hate crime charges.

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan were found guilty in February of interference with rights -- a federal hate crime -- and attempted kidnapping in connection with the 25-year-old Black man's 2020 killing, with the jury accepting prosecutors' argument the defendants acted out of racial animus toward Arbery.

