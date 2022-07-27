After surviving abuse from their biological parents for years, 6 Turpin children were placed in a foster home 'of horrors,' attorney says

Six of the 13 Turpin children -- who were tortured for years by their biological parents -- were then placed in a foster home where they endured a "second bout" of abuse, including sexual, physical and emotional abuse, and their reports were ignored by the foster care agency, an attorney for two of the children told HLN.

"One of the things that we've learned that this family would force these children to do is relive their past over and over and over again," attorney Elan Zektser said on Tuesday. "They would force these kids for hours to relive what they went through."

