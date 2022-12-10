After being imprisoned in Russia for nearly 10 months, WNBA star Brittney Griner's safe return to the US on Friday was marked by a stop at a Texas military medical facility for a routine evaluation, the US State Department said.

Griner arrived at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, early Friday -- the next leg of a journey back on American soil following what the US government described as wrongful detainment that had often left her family and loved ones with little information or consolation.

