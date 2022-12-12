Finally back on American soil after nearly 10 months of imprisonment in Russia, WNBA star Brittney Griner is spending time at a medical facility in Texas before she returns to her regular life.

The basketball star -- who was released Thursday as part of a prisoner exchange between the US and Russia for notorious convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout -- arrived at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio for a routine evaluation early Friday, and officials have not specified how long she will be there.

Tags