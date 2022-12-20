After convicting former film producer Harvey Weinstein of rape and sexual assault, a Los Angeles jury could not reach a unanimous verdict Tuesday on alleged aggravating factors that could have increased his sentence.

The three charges Weinstein was convicted of -- rape, sexual penetration by foreign object and forcible oral copulation -- were all tied to one of his accusers, Jane Doe 1, a model and actress who testified the movie mogul assaulted her in a Beverly Hills hotel room in February 2013.

CNN's Ray Sanchez, Taylor Romine and Christina Maxouris contributed to this report.

