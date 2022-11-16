The sentencing hearing for the man convicted of intentionally killing six people when he drove an SUV into the 2021 Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, will continue Wednesday after a threat phoned into the court paused proceedings a day earlier.

Lt. Nicholas Wenzel of the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department called it a "minor disruption," but it was enough to pause Tuesday's impact statements from victims, about 10 of whom had already addressed the court. Shortly before 10 a.m. CT, an unknown person called the county communications center and threatened a mass shooting, Wenzel said in a statement.

CNN's Eric Levenson, Bill Kirkos and Amir Vera contributed to this report.

