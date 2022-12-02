As many University of Idaho students returned to campus this week, the police investigation into the stabbing deaths of four of their peers continued -- but not without confusion over a key case detail.

Nearly three weeks since the college students were found stabbed to death in an off-campus home on November 13, dozens of local, state and federal investigators have yet to identify a suspect or find the murder weapon.

CNN's Taylor Romine, Veronica Miracle, Jason Kravarik, Jason Hanna, Mallika Kallingal and Travis Caldwell contributed to this report.

Tags