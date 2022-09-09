Dewayne Tunstall had aspirations of running a food truck and planned to name it "EBE," inspired by the phrase he lived his life by: "Everybody eats," his friend Marcus Cash told CNN affiliate WMC.

But in the early hours of Wednesday, Tunstall was shot and killed while visiting Cash's house -- becoming the first victim in a violent shooting spree that gripped the city of Memphis until the suspect was arrested later that night.

CNN's Jamiel Lynch, Jennifer Henderson and Nouran Salahieh contributed to this report.

