For almost a week, thousands of residents in Mississippi's capital have not had without water to flush their toilets. Nor enough water to fight fires. Or even enough clean running water to safely brush their teeth.

Yet six days after a major failure at a water treatment plant, it is still too soon to say when all Jackson residents will have safe, running drinking water, the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Sunday.

