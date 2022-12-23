Adnan Syed, recently exonerated after spending over two decades behind bars, is now working as a program associate for Georgetown University's Prisons and Justice Initiative, the school announced.

The initiative "addresses the root causes and consequences of mass incarceration and offers educational programs and training for incarcerated individuals and returning citizens," the school said. In the job, Syed will support\ the programming for the initiative and began working in the role on December 12, the school added.

